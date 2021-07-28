Summer Health & Wellness Event
- When
-
Friday, Aug 13, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Outside Main Entrance
8th Annual
SUMMER HEALTH & WELLNESS EVENT
August 13 – 10am-2pm
Outside Lawn, HCC Main Entrance
Outside Event Schedule:
10:00am-2:00pm: Farmers Market (Brenckle’s Farm & Greenhouses), Local Honey (Bees, Honey, Lotion and More), Jams & Jellies (Awesome Acres), Health & Wellness Information Tables
10:00am-2:00pm: Free Spin Art & Gratitude Rock Painting
Fire Safety Information, Fire Extinguisher Demonstrations, Fire Truck Experience and Try on Fire Fighting Gear!
10:00am-10:30am – Tai Chi Demonstration with Laura Crawford
11:00am-1:00pm – Drumming Circle Demonstrations
11:30am-12pm – Healthy Grilling Demonstration
12:15pm-12:45pm – Tai Chi Demonstration with Dr. Cupler
12:30pm-1:00pm – Martial Arts Demonstration
1:00pm-1:30am – Healthy Grilling Demonstration
Inside Event Schedule:
10:00am-2:00pm – Health Care Center & Wellness Center Tours
VA information will be available from the following programs/services:
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention, Whole Health, Telephone Lifestyle Coaching, Tobacco Cessation, Suicide Prevention, Nutrition & Food Services, MOVE!, Telehealth, My HealtheVet, VA Mobile Apps, Connected Care, Women’s Health, and Voluntary Services.
There will also be contests and a door prize drawings for all attendees!
For more information, please call 878-271-6484