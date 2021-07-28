Veteran Town Hall

The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Town Hall at its main facility, the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (HCC). Attendees will be provided updates on the Butler VA Health Care System, Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA). The Butler VA Director along with the local Directors from VBA and NCA will be onsite to discuss their programs and answer any questions. VA staff from the Whole Health, Caregiver Support, and Telehealth programs will also share program information. After all presentations, a Q&A session will take place.

COVID precautions are still being observed. Attendees are required to wear a mask, complete a COVID screening upon entry and social distance.