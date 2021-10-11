Vision Board Workshop

You’re invited to an inspiring afternoon dreaming, leaning into, and creating your future!

November 12, 2021

12pm-4pm

Call 878-271-6484 to register.

All supplies provided. No art experience required.

Map YOUR Life

Create your life Mission, Aspiration, or Purpose (MAP)

Manifest and realize your goals and dreams using a visual model

Identify your vision and give it clarity

Understand your gifts and strengths and leverage them

Set meaningful goals that work in your personal and professional life

Support focus, drive and direction

Clarify your MAP statement that lines up with your values and your soul’s purpose.