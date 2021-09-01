 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

We Remember Walk

VA Remembers 9/11

When
Sunday, Sep 5, 2021 8:00 a.m. –
Saturday, Sep 11, 8:00 p.m. EST

Help us remember the 2,977 people who died on September 11, 2001, and those who gave their lives afterwards to defend our freedom, by participating in a "We Remember Walk" the week of September 5 -11, 2021.
 
VA employees, Veterans, and community members are asked to walk at least 1 mile in memory of those who perished that day.  
 
Submit your miles, and photos, to Paula McCarl at paula.mccarl@va.gov.  Anyone submitting photos will need to sign a photo consent form. Call 724-496-6395 for more information. 

See all events
Last updated: