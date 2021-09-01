Help us remember the 2,977 people who died on September 11, 2001, and those who gave their lives afterwards to defend our freedom, by participating in a "We Remember Walk" the week of September 5 -11, 2021.



VA employees, Veterans, and community members are asked to walk at least 1 mile in memory of those who perished that day.



Submit your miles, and photos, to Paula McCarl at paula.mccarl@va.gov. Anyone submitting photos will need to sign a photo consent form. Call 724-496-6395 for more information.