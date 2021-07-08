 Skip to Content
COVID-19 vaccines

The Butler VA Health Care System offers the COVID-19 vaccine to all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers at no cost. We provide the vaccine by appointment or as walk-ins to our Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (HCC).

Walk-In Clinics

All Veterans, enrolled in VA health care or not, their spouses and caregivers can receive the vaccine as walk-ins to our Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (HCC)  from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except federal holidays. 

 

The Butler VA offers the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the J&J (Janssen) Vaccine to:

  • All Veterans 
  • Spouses and surviving spouses of Veterans
  • Caregivers of Veterans. For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran. Caregivers may help a Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help a Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation. 
  • Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits

To schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please call our call center at 878-271-6753 Monday through Friday 8am - 4:30pm.

