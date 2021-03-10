Butler VA Administered 10,000th COVID-19 Vaccine

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2021

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System administered its 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The facility began COVID-19 vaccinations on December 22, 2020, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Butler VA received its first shipment of the J&J (Janssen) vaccine and began administration of the one dose vaccine earlier this month.



Homer Younkins, Korean War Veteran, received the 10,000th dose during Butler VA’s clinic this past weekend. Mr. Younkins received his first dose at the walk-in clinic held on February 13. “I am so happy to receive the vaccine to protect myself and my wife,” commented Mr. Younkins. Mr. Younkins was one of 700 Veterans who received their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Saturday’s clinic.



“March marked one year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” states Butler VA Director, Kevin Amick. “It has been a year of uncertainty with many challenges and we have persevered. To be where we are today, and to have vaccinated thousands of Veterans, gives us hope that we can and will defeat this virus.”



The Butler VA Health Care System recently lowered the age eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans of all ages who are enrolled and eligible for care through the Butler VA. Veterans interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are to contact Butler VA’s call center at 878-271-6753 Monday through Friday from 8am - 4:30pm for more information and to schedule an appointment.



Veterans and family members can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.



Veterans not enrolled are encouraged to apply today. Log onto VA Health Care | Veterans Affairs for more information and apply online or call Butler VA’s Enrollment Team directly at 878-271-6914. VA offers primary care, mental and behavioral health services, specialty care, and Whole Health Complementary and Integrative Health modalities. Veterans found eligible for care can utilize VA services in collaboration with their community provider or for all of their health care needs.



For more information, please contact Paula McCarl at Paula.Mccarl@va.gov or 878-271-6492.



