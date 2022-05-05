Butler VA Announces FEB EIG Winners

PRESS RELEASE

May 5, 2022

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Healthcare System is pleased to announce Andrew Gryskewicz received a 2022 Gold Excellence in Government (EIG) Award in the Outstanding Administrative Employee category and Louella Anne McKee received a 2022 Bronze EIG Award in the Outstanding Service to the Public category from the Pittsburgh Federal Executive Board (FEB).

Gryskewicz is the Volunteer Services Specialist at the Butler VA. The award recognizes Gryskewicz’s commitment to the volunteer program, including managing the birthday call program and ensuring critical safety checks of the transportation program. Gryskewicz also deployed as a volunteer to assist facility’s hit hard by COVID-19. Thanks to his medic training in the military, he provided much needed coverage and support to Veterans suffering from the virus.

McKee is the Veteran Experience Officer/Patient Advocate at the Butler VA. The award recognizes McKee’s dedication to local Veterans, including addressing all Veteran concerns and advocating on their behalf, daily. She also applied and received grant monies to implement a patient experience initiative, providing a more positive experience for all Veterans.

The Butler VA also had two individual and three teams honored as distinguished nominees at this year’s Pittsburgh FEB Awards.

The Pittsburgh FEB is comprised of more than 100 federal agencies and over 20,000 federal employees in our region. Its annual Gold, Silver and Bronze EIG awards recognize employees whose service demonstrates deep personal and professional commitment. FEB received 99 (487 including team members) nominations from 17 agencies and presented 52 awards.

