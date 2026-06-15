Butler VA Celebrates America’s 250th and Veterans Health Administration’s 80th Birthdays

PRESS RELEASE

June 15, 2026

Butler, PA - The Butler VA will be hosting a week-long celebration, June 29 - July 2, to celebrate America's 250th and the Veterans Health Administrations 80th birthdays!

Veterans, their families. caregivers and survivors are invited to visit us at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center located at 353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA, this week. Each day from 10am - 2pm, we will be offering attendees an opportunity to engage with VA staff to learn about Care in the Community, Pharmacy, Primary Care, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Suicide Prevention, and more. Representatives from the Veterans Benefit Administration will be on site to share information on Veteran benefits such as education, claims, and home loans. Tours of the facility will be available upon request. Those attending, please bring non-perishable food items for Butler VA's Emergency Food Pantry. Items are being collected at the main lobby reception desk. The Food Pantry supports Veterans who present in need and homeless Veterans. There will also be refreshments offered each day. We encourage everyone to come dressed in red, white and blue attire in honor of the 250th birthday.

Eligible Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care are invited to begin the enrollment process that week between the hours of 8am – 4:30pm. Those interested in registering should bring a copy of their DD214. Additional eligibility information is available at www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility or by calling Butler VA’s enrollment team at .Additional eligibility information is available at www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility or by calling Butler VA’s enrollment team at .

Make sure to check out our Facebook page for updates on programs that will be available that week.

Scheduled programs:

Monday, June 29, 2026

Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

Peer Support

Beneficiary Travel

Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA)

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Caregiver Support/Palliative Care Team

Peer Support

Travel

Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA)

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Care in the Community

Social Work/Compact Act/Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Dental/Cardiopulmonary

Suicide Prevention

Connected Care/My HealtheVet

Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA)

For more information, contact Paula McCarl, Public Affairs Officer, at or email at paula.mccarl@va.gov.