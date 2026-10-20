Butler VA Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

Butler, PA - Butler VA Healthcare System (Butler VA) received funding for Non-recurring maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Butler VA Healthcare System in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Renovation of Pharmacy

Repurpose Building 6 for Engineering and other functions

“This funding allows Butler VA Healthcare System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Central Pennsylvania,” said Sharon Coyle, Executive Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: