Butler VA Receives Award for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience

July 27, 2020

Butler , PA — The Department of Veterans Affairs recently recognized the Butler VA Health Care System for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience.

The Butler VA was among 8 finalists across the country who exemplified exceptional Patient Experience and Employee Experience scores in patient satisfaction, trust and VA’s All Employee Survey (AES) Best Places To Work. Programs such as the New Veteran Orientation Tour, Own The Moment training, and Veterans Input Pool have all contributed to the overall patient and employee experience.

“As the new Director for the Butler VA Health Care System, I am blessed to work with such an awesome and dedicated team. Each day I am amazed at what they accomplish,” comments Kevin Amick, Director. “We really are a family here, partners in the delivery of health care for our Veterans. I am so pleased that staff were recognized for their dedication, advocacy and customer service to our Veterans. Thank you team Butler!”

The award was announced during a national virtual VA Patient Experience Awards event which replaced this year’s VA Patient Experience Symposium, which was attended by more than 400 VA health care leaders in 2019 for the sole purpose of sharing best practices and improving customer experience at VA health care facilities across the nation.

“These Patient Experience Awards recognize those in the Veterans Health Administration who are helping lead the way in customer service, helping lead the way in care and innovations that are nationally recognized for the significant, tangible improvements they bring to Veterans’ healing,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

Learning from best practices in both VA and private sector, VA has created and implemented several VA Patient Experience tools to ensure every employee is trained and focused on providing Veterans not only with the care they need, but also with care that is delivered in an exceptional and consistent manner.

Trust in VA health care has increased 5% and trust in all of VA benefits and services has increased 19% since 2017. Butler VA enjoys a current trust score of 94.7%.

While the Department of Veterans Affairs continues to address the critical care needs of Veterans and their families during the pandemic – VA employees are constantly innovating to provide the best possible patient experience.

For more information on VA Patient Experience or the VA Veterans Experience Office visit: https://www.va.gov/ve/.

