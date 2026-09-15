Butler VA to Host Annual Job Fair for Veterans and their Families

PRESS RELEASE

September 15, 2026

Butler, PA - Butler VA Health Care System is partnering with Pennsylvania CareerLink of Butler County to host a Job Fair for Veterans and their families on Friday, September 18, 2026, from 11am – 2pm at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center located at 353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA.

The event will feature over 40 employers from Butler County and surrounding areas. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resume.

Eligible Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care are encouraged to begin the enrollment process during the event. Eligibility information is available at https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/ or by calling Butler VA’s enrollment team at .

Employers who have questions concerning the event are to contact Norman Magliocca, Pennsylvania CareerLink of Butler County, at . Veterans and their families who have questions are asked to contact Danelle Perkins at .