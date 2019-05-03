Butler VA To Host Mental Health Summit

PRESS RELEASE

May 3, 2019

Butler , PA —

Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Veterans and their Families

The Butler VA Health Care System will host a Mental Health Summit on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 8:30am-4pm at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (Auditorium). The purpose of this summit is to enhance mental health care for Veterans and their family members through dialogue and collaboration between VA and the community.



“Our goal is to engage in active dialogue on how we as a community can address the mental health care needs of Veterans and their Families,” said Dr. Jo-Anne Suffoletto, Butler VA’s Chief of Staff. “Since most Veterans and virtually all their dependents utilize at least some health care services outside of VA, it is essential that VA and community providers collaborate to support the mental health needs of Veterans and their Families.”



The Butler VA’s 2019 Mental Health Summit will be focused on Whole Health and Suicide Prevention, with a special exercise on Mindfulness. There will also be breakout sessions for Whole Health Recovery Components specific to family, friends, and coworkers, spirit and soul, personal development, and more.



“This is the seventh year the Butler VA will host a Mental Health Summit. It will provide an opportunity to sustain and enhance the positive working relationships and joint vision established in past years in order to better address mental health care needs,” said Jon Lasell, Butler VA’s Director.



Veterans, family members, VA employees, volunteers, and the community are invited to attend the summit. To learn more about available Butler VA mental health services, visit www.butler.va.gov/services/Behavioral_Health.asp.



