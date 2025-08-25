Butler VA to Host Veteran Outreach Enrollment Event September 13

PRESS RELEASE

August 25, 2025

BUTLER, PA - Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Patriot Day Veteran Outreach Event on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 12pm – 3pm. The event will be held at Harvest Church located at 143 Reed Road, Kittanning, PA 16201. The event is being held in honor of September 11th, Patriot Day.

Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to attend the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with VA staff to learn more about the PACT Act, toxic exposure and screenings, women Veterans’ health care, suicide prevention, health and wellness, community partners, Whole Health, and telehealth. A representative with the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be available to discuss Veteran benefits and claims processing.

Eligibility and enrollment staff will be available to assist Veterans in the enrollment process. Veterans interested in enrolling must bring a copy of their DD-214. Vietnam War Commemoration lapel pins will be presented to Vietnam Veteran attendees who have not yet received a pin. This is the final year of the commemoration which will officially conclude November 30, 2025. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information about the event, please contact Outreach Coordinator Joshua Seybert, at 878-271-6677 or email at Joshua.Seybert@va.gov.