Butler VA to Host Veteran Town Hall Meeting July 28

July 14, 2021

What: The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Town Hall at its main facility, the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (HCC). Attendees will be provided updates on the Butler VA Health Care System, Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA). The Butler VA Director along with the local Directors from VBA and NCA will be onsite to discuss their programs and answer any questions. VA staff from the Whole Health, Caregiver Support, and Telehealth programs will also share program information. After all presentations, a Q&A session will take place.

COVID precautions are still being observed. Attendees are required to wear a mask, complete a COVID screening upon entry and social distance.

Who: Veterans, their family members and caregivers, and community partners are invited to attend.

When: Wednesday, July 28, 2021—5:00-6:30pm

Where: Abie Abraham VA HCC (Auditorium, Room 2ED002); 353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001

Background: The town hall is being hosted to provide local Veterans an additional forum to dialogue with Butler VA staff, provide feedback on local operations, and to learn about the many programs available to Veterans served by the Butler VA Health Care System.