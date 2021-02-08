Butler VA To Host Walk In COVID Vaccine Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

February 8, 2021

Print

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, February 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at their 325 New Castle Road Campus, Butler.

The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, February 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at their 325 New Castle Road Campus, Butler. No appointment is necessary. Butler VA is providing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine requires two doses, given approximately 28 days apart at the same location.



To be eligible for the COVID vaccine, Veterans must meet all of the following criteria:

be 65 years or older

be eligible for and enrolled in VA health care

receive health care at a Butler VA facility (including outpatient clinics)

have NOT had any vaccinations in the past 14 days

Veterans who are eligible and plan to attend the clinic at 325 New Castle Road, are advised not to bring anyone into the building unless assistance with mobility or other health issues is required. COVID safety precautions are in effect requiring face coverings and physical distancing (6 feet).



Veterans not enrolled in VA health can go online for more information and apply online at: www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply or call Butler VA’s enrollment team at 878-271-6645.



Veterans who meet all of the criteria but cannot make it to the walk-in clinic are to contact the call center at 878-271-6753. The vaccine can not be provided to civilians, including spouses and dependents, or Veterans who do not meet all four of the criteria listed above.



Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.



For more information, please contact Paula McCarl at Paula.Mccarl@va.gov or 878-271-6492.



###