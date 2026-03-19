Butler VA Upgrades Health Care Infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

March 19, 2026

Butler, PA - Butler VA Health Care System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program. Butler VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Support Services for future Electronic Health Record Modernization (New Castle Road location)

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Butler VA to achieve that goal,” said Sharon Coyle, Director. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact Paula McCarl at paula.mccarl@va.gov or .