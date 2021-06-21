Free Creative Art Workshops for Veterans this Summer

PRESS RELEASE

June 21, 2021

The Butler VA Health Care System will offer free creative art workshops for Veterans throughout the summer. Participants are encouraged to then submit any art to the local Creative Arts Festival in September where first place winners will go on to compete in the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

“We are offering these workshops to Veterans to help spark their creativity for the competition and to have fun and learn something new with fellow Veterans,” said Karen Dunn, Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program Manager. “Creating art is also therapeutic and healing. It is a great way for our Veterans to focus on their overall well-being.”

Veterans may participate in one or more of the following free workshops:

Painting from the HeART – July 8 at 6pm, July 15 at 2pm, and July 22 at 10am

Painting from the HeART for Women Veterans – August 9 at 6pm

Pottery – Step 1 on August 5 at 6pm and Step 2 on August 19 at 6pm

Ceramics – August 26 at 10am and 2pm

Watercolor Painting – September 2 at 2pm and 6pm

Additional workshops may be added. Seats are limited for each workshop. Veterans should contact the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program Manager at 878-271-6484 to register for one or more workshops or if they have any questions. Additional information will be shared on the Butler VA’s Facebook page. More details about the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition is available in the 2021 Competition Handbook.

The Creative Arts Workshops are also being held to promote Whole Health to Veterans, with funding made possible by the Office of Patient Centered Care & Cultural Transformation. VA’s Whole Health program includes eight components of proactive health and well-being, including Personal Development. Personal Development includes becoming better at something, such as a talent or skill, and being creative.

