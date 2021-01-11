Free Virtual Health and Wellness Classes for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

January 11, 2021

The Butler VA’s Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program provides free, virtual classes for interested Veterans wanting to stay healthy and fit while at home this new year. Virtual classes available: One-on-One Personal Training, Be Active & MOVE!, Tai Chi, Gentle Stretch, and Cardio Fitness. Veterans can also join a live fitness class every Monday at 10am on the Butler VA’s Facebook page.



“We know it’s been a challenge not having face-to-face fitness classes amidst the pandemic, but there are many options available from home. And, if Veterans are interested in something we don’t offer virtually, we’re open to adding it!” said Karen Dunn, Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program Manager. “It’s especially important for our Veterans to stay active now because physical activity helps the immune system stay healthy and it is a great way to cope with stress and anxiety.”



Health and wellness classes offered via VA Video Connect. VA Video Connect allows Veterans to quickly and easily meet with VA health care providers or attend classes through live video. To participate in the classes, Veterans will need a computer, tablet, or mobile device with a camera. For Veterans that do not have a device, they can contact their provider to determine if the VA has another option available to enable participation.



In addition to the virtual classes offered at the Butler VA, through a local partnership, Veterans can also go to the Butler YMCA to participate in free water fitness classes.



Veterans should contact the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program Manager at 878-271-6484 to register for a class at the Butler VA or the Butler YMCA, or if they have any questions.



