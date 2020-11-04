New Travel Reimbursement System Available to Veterans and Beneficiaries

PRESS RELEASE

November 4, 2020

Butler , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced on November 2 that the Butler VA Health Care System will now use the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) to reimburse eligible Veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

The new system will allow users to submit and track transportation reimbursement claims using a secure web-based portal on the Access VA, available 24/7, 365 days a year.



“Thanks to the important innovations and dedication to information technology, we are proud to say we have streamlined this process making it easier for users,” said Kevin Amick, Butler VA Director. “The BTSSS replaces the need for older, manual tracking methods, bringing this process in line with many of our other web applications.”



BTSSS has many advantages, for example, it:

Reduces the need for completing hard copy claim submissions in-person at the facility by replacing and eliminating the previous kiosk method.

Provides an easy to use web-based application that allows you to enter your claim over the internet via AccessVA.

Ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements and reduces manual intervention and improper claim payments through automated features

Authenticates the Veteran or Beneficiary by: 1.) VA PIV card; or 2.) A DS Logon Level 2 account.

BTSSS is now available at the Butler VA Health Care System. In person and hard-copy claims submission will still be available during the transition period. For information on eligibility, visit VA’s Travel Pay Reimbursement site or speak with the Butler VA’s Beneficiary Travel Department at 878-271-6821.



