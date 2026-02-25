News releases
October 23, 2021
The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs. Effective October 26, Butler VA is now offering Veterans and employees the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine booster shots.
October 20, 2021
The Butler VA Health Care System is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
September 16, 2021
Artwork submitted by local Veterans will be on display at the Butler VA Health Care System.
September 13, 2021
The Butler VA Health Care System is holding its annual Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) Recognition Ceremony to recognize Veterans who were captured as prisoners of war and to remember those who are still missing in action.
September 1, 2021
In conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, the Butler VA Health Care System is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans.
July 14, 2021
The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Town Hall at its main facility, the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (HCC). Attendees will be provided updates on the Butler VA Health Care System, Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA).
June 21, 2021
The Butler VA Health Care System will offer free creative art workshops for Veterans throughout the summer. Participants are encouraged to then submit any art to the local Creative Arts Festival in September.
April 5, 2021
Butler VA Health Care System officials announced today it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24, 2021.
March 19, 2021
The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.
March 10, 2021
The Butler VA Health Care System administered its 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, March 13, 2021.