News releases
June 3, 2020
The Butler VA Health Care System is working on a plan to reintroduce health care services as Pennsylvania starts reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns. The facility will begin expanding some services June 15, 2020.
April 24, 2020
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, the Butler VA Health Care System is committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping Veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.
March 28, 2020
Butler VA Health Care is committed to providing high-quality care while keeping Veterans safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19). (03/27/2020)
March 13, 2020
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Paul Amick as the new director of the Butler VA Health Care System in Butler, Pennsylvania.
March 11, 2020
The Butler VA Health Care System’s Primary Care Providers and Mental Health Professionals are trained to deliver telehealth services to a Veteran’s home or non-VA setting. If Veterans are unable to come to an appointment in-person, they may utilize VA Video Connect (VVC) to receive virtual care.
March 9, 2020
The Butler VA Health Care System will begin screening measures for anyone entering its campus(es) or community clinics effective immediately to protect Veterans, staff, volunteers and visitors against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
March 2, 2020
This Women’s History Month, the Butler VA Health Care System invites women Veterans to continue making history with the department.
February 13, 2020
U.S. Veterans Affairs Photographer and Army Veteran Gene Russell will be taking portraits of women Veterans as part of the “I Am Not Invisible” campaign this month.
January 29, 2020
The Butler VA Health Care System is the first VA facility nationwide to offer Veterans a pharmacist-run Lyme disease post-exposure prophylaxis clinic.
January 13, 2020
The Butler VA Health Care System developed and is now piloting a protocol in the Annie Mobile Application (Annie) to assist Veterans struggling with lower back pain.