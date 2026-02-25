News releases
January 6, 2020
The Butler VA Health Care System will offer a new program for Veterans starting this month called “Harmonicas for Health.” Harmonicas for Health was created by the COPD Foundation and PEP especially for individuals with COPD and other chronic lung diseases.
June 19, 2019
The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting four, free gardening workshops for Veterans this July.
May 24, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will launch its new and improved community care program June 6, 2019, implementing portions of the VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act of 2018 (the MISSION Act).
May 3, 2019
The Butler VA Health Care System will host a Mental Health Summit on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 8:30am-4pm at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (Auditorium).
May 3, 2019
Women Veterans are invited to a “Women’s Walk for Homeless Veterans” (part of the VA2K Walk and Roll). The VA2K is a short two-kilometer walk (approximately 1.2 miles) dedicated to supporting homeless Veterans while also encouraging healthy activity.
May 2, 2019
The Butler VA Health Care System will host the 9th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll on May 15 from 11am-3pm at the Abie Abraham VA Clinic (HCC). The VA2K Walk and Roll is dedicated to supporting homeless Veterans while also encouraging healthy activity.
March 11, 2019
The Butler VA Health Care System and the Butler Veteran “X” Program are hosting the second annual Vietnam Veteran Commemoration to honor and recognize local Vietnam Veterans, welcome them home, and thank them for their service.
January 2, 2019
To help Veterans start off 2019 eating healthier, the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program at VA Butler is organizing a food drive. Non-expired, non-perishable food items will be collected throughout the month of January for Veterans in need.