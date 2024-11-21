Pharmacogenomics (PGx)
VA now offers a no-cost blood test to patients to understand how your body responds to medication. Genes are parts of our DNA that provide instructions on how your body develops and functions. Everyone has small differences in their genes, and because of this, people may respond differently to medicines.
Your PGx results can:
- Help your provider find a medication that is safe for you
- Decrease medication side effects
- Reduce the trial-and-error process of medication commonly seen with antidepressants and pain regimens
Medications that can be impacted include:
- Antidepressants
- Pain medications
- Stomach medications
- Cholesterol medications
- And many more
You should know:
- Testing is free for Veterans
- Pharmacogenomics is just one factor that may impact how you respond to a medicine
- Other factors that may impact how you respond to a medicine include your age, sex, race, ethnicity and other medicines you may be taking
- Federal law protects patients from discrimination by insurance companies or employers based on testing results
- If you have had a liver transplant or certain bone marrow transplants, you are not a candidate for testing
- Speak to your health care provider
- Email the VISN 4 Pharmacogenomics Team
- Never stop taking your medications without first speaking to your provider or pharmacist
Learn More
Join a PGx Patient Education Session on the first Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. via Microsoft Teams or by phone:
- Join Microsoft Teams at PGx Patient Education.
Meeting ID: 265 373 202 374
Passcode: nG9Vbm
- Join by phone at 1-872-701-0185
Phone conference ID: 398 270 202#
Connect with a PGx team member via VA’S Health Chat app:
- Download the VA Health Chat app.
- Join Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to chat with a VISN 4 PGx team member.