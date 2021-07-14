Adrian A. D’Amico M.D. was appointed to serve as the Acting Chief of Staff for the Butler VA Health Care System, effective July 12, 2021.

Adrian A. D’Amico M.D. was appointed to serve as the Acting Chief of Staff for the Butler VA Health Care System, effective July 12, 2021. Dr. D’Amico comes to Butler VA from the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) where he serves as the Chief of Emergency Medicine.

Dr. D’Amico graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Pittsburgh School of Liberal Arts and subsequently received his Doctorate in Medicine from the Ohio State University College of Medicine in 1980. Dr. D’Amico completed his residency in Emergency Medicine from the University of Pittsburgh Affiliated Residency in Emergency Medicine in 1984. He has previously served as Chair in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Forbes Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from 2002 until the start of his tenure at VAPHS.

Dr. D’Amico is currently an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine in the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, initially certified in 1987.