Barbara Forsha

Barb Forsha was appointed as the Interim Director of the Butler VA Health Care System on February 12, 2020. Ms. Forsha was the Deputy Director of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS). As deputy director, she oversaw many of VAPHS’ operational roles.

Ms. Forsha began her VA career at VAPHS in 1998 as a nurse manager. She was appointed deputy director in 2015. During her tenure, she has served as interim/acting director of VAPHS, Erie VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and Butler VA Health Care System.