He received his BS from the University of Pittsburgh and his DC from Logan University. He joined the Butler VA general medical staff in 2021 after 3 years of private practice. Dr. Hardison is a member of the medical center Pain Management Committee. Dr. Hardison holds adjunct clinical instructor appointments at Northeast College of Health Sciences and Logan University. He has served on clinical practice guideline consensus panels, and he has co-authored a letter to the editor. Dr. Hardison’s clinical interests include integrative healthcare delivery in underserved populations including chronic pain, functional restoration. He sees patients at the HCC.