Effective November 11, 2018, Jo-Anne Suffoletto, MD, MSc, was appointed as Chief of Staff at the Butler VA Health Care System. Dr. Suffoletto received her MD from Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine, and completed her Internal Medicine residency-Women’s Health Track at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She served as a Chief Medical Resident at UPMC prior to joining the Internal Medicine faculty within the Division of General Internal Medicine at UPMC and VAPHS. Dr. Suffoletto joined the VAPHS medical staff in 2008. She served as the Associate Chief of Staff for Education and Innovative Learning and Medical Director of the Simulation Program at VA Pittsburgh since 2013. Dr. Suffoletto also holds a Masters in Medical Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She has served as a champion of medical education, systems improvement, and the Just Culture initiative at VA Pittsburgh. Dr. Suffoletto served as Interim Chief of Staff at the Butler VA since July 9, 2018.