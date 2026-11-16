He received his BS from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his DC from Northeast College of Health Sciences. He received his certification in acupuncture from McMaster Univerity in 2024. Dr. Merrow joined the Butler VA general medical staff in 2023 after a decade in private practice and maintains chiropractic and acupuncture privileges. He holds adjunct clinical instructor appointments at Northeast College of Health Sciences and Logan University. Dr. Merrow’s clinical interests include biopyschosocial model of health, fear-avoidance behaviors, and occupational and demographic injury patterns. He sees patients at the Michael A. Marzano Outpatient Clinic, Cranberry VA clinic, and the HCC.