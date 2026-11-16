Dr. Anderson attained his BS from Canisius College, his DC and MS in acupuncture from National University of Health Sciences, and his MBA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He maintains a Diplomate in Acupuncture in Acupuncture with the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. Dr. Anderson joined Butler VA medical staff in 2013 and maintains chiropractic and acupuncture privileges. He has co-authored peer-reviewed papers with research interests in suicide prevention and integrated settings. He sees patients at the HCC.