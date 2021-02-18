Ms. Rebecca Wolfe was appointed to serve as the Associate Director for Operations for the Butler VA Health Care System, effective June 3, 2012. Ms. Wolfe came to Butler VA from the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) where she served as the Vice President of Community Based Care since March 2008. She began her career at VAPHS in 1998 as a social worker. Her experiences also include Chief of the VA Mental Health Clinic in Grand Rapids, Michigan and manager of the Home and Community Care Line at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Ms. Wolfe received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Psychology/Sociology from Carlow College. She obtained her master's degree in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh, and earned her master's degree in Business Administration at Waynesburg College. Ms. Wolfe is also a graduate of the Executive Career Field Program.