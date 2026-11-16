She received her BS from the State University of New York at Oswego and her DC from Northeast College of Health Sciences. She joined the Butler VA general medical staff in 2022 after 3 years of private practice. Dr. Vasbinder is a member of the medical center Whole Health Steering Committee and is the Chairperson of the Clinical Competency Committee (CCC). She holds adjunct clinical instructor appointments at Northeast College of Health Sciences and Logan University. Dr. Vasbinder’s clinical interests include women’s health, education and chronic pain management. She sees patients at the HCC.