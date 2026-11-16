He attained his BS from Juniata College, his DC and MS in acupuncture from Northeast College of Health Sciences, and his MS in clinical research from the University of Pittsburgh. He joined Butler VA medical staff in 2015. He holds adjunct clinical instructor appointments at Northeast College of Health Sciences and Logan University. Dr. Cupler’s research interests include low back pain management, spinal manipulation, suicide prevention, and chiropractic education in integrated settings. He is a member of the North American Spine Society and has served on the Clinical Practice Guideline Committee since 2018. In 2024, he was appointed to the Clinical Compass Scientific Commission and serves on the Clinical Compass board as a Scientific Commission Board Representative. Dr. Cupler was named to the 2022 SpineLine 20 Under 40 Class and in 2025 was awarded Fellow of the American College of Chiropractors. He sees patients at the Abie Abraham Healthcare Center (HCC).