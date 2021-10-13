Beyond Expectations

Last month, Retired Master Chief Navy Counselor and Vietnam Veteran Robert Tinsley came to the Butler VA Health Care System for the first time, and his experience was “beyond his expectations.”

For Robert, both the modern VA facility itself and the caring Butler VA staff he encountered made his first visit impressive.

“I always thought the staff were civilians working for Uncle Sam because of the benefits and really didn't give a damn about the Veterans they serve. That was proven totally wrong. I felt relaxed and confident that I was in the right facility. Their knowledge, care and professionalism was very obvious right away.”

Enroll at the Butler VA Today

Robert’s advice to other Veterans is this: “Get to your nearest VA facility as soon as possible, get registered, and schedule appointments, whether for health care or service-connected benefits. Take your DD-214 and don't be afraid to give them your social security number. They really are there to help with things you never would have considered.”

Veterans not currently enrolled in the Butler VA Health Care System are encouraged to call the Enrollment Team at 878-271-6645 to get started today.

Reach Out – Help is Available

While September 2021 was his first visit to the Butler VA, Robert did have one prior experience with the VA back in 2010 when he tried to take his own life. He called the VA center in DuBois following the incident and a staff member there worked with him several times to help him understand his condition.

“She saved my life. The VA saved my life. Thank You.”

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—the Butler VA can help. Our suicide prevention team can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises. Reach out and connect: www.va.gov/butler-health-care/health-services/suicide-prevention/.

The Veterans Crisis Line is also available. It’s a free, confidential resource that connects Veterans or their loved ones to a real person specially trained to support Veterans. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, text to 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/ Chat, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Veterans do not have to be enrolled in VA health care or registered with VA to use the Veterans Crisis Line.