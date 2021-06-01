Stories
Read about what's happening at VA Butler Healthcare System! Have a story to share? Please contact VA Butler's Public Affairs Officer at 878-271-6492.
A Veterans Story: Charles “Chuck” Felts
My name is Charles Felts. But I prefer Chuck. I am a 22-year Veteran having served 13 years in the Marine Corps and 9 years in the Army National Guard. And this is my story.
VA Prescriptions at Home
With the upcoming flu season, and the current COVID-19 pandemic, VA’s Pharmacy makes it simple for Veterans to stay home and stay safe while receiving their needed medications on time.
Helpful Reminders
Aaron Kelosky served in the U.S. Army from 2002-2005 as a Cannoneer, including a tour in Iraq. He has been coming to the Butler VA for five years, and now uses VA’s Annie App to help with his health care.