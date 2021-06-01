Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening at VA Butler Healthcare System! Have a story to share? Please contact VA Butler's Public Affairs Officer at 878-271-6492.

A Veterans Story: Charles “Chuck” Felts

My name is Charles Felts. But I prefer Chuck. I am a 22-year Veteran having served 13 years in the Marine Corps and 9 years in the Army National Guard. And this is my story.

Chuck Felts, U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard Veteran

VA Prescriptions at Home

With the upcoming flu season, and the current COVID-19 pandemic, VA’s Pharmacy makes it simple for Veterans to stay home and stay safe while receiving their needed medications on time.

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Joe Emery

Helpful Reminders

Aaron Kelosky served in the U.S. Army from 2002-2005 as a Cannoneer, including a tour in Iraq. He has been coming to the Butler VA for five years, and now uses VA’s Annie App to help with his health care.

