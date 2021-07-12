Training for associated health care professionals
The Butler VA is proud to partner with more than 50 colleges, universities, and medical schools. Each year we train more than 100 students, interns, and residents in many health specialties and subspecialties at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
You can complete your training rotations through our internship and residency programs at the Butler VA Health Care System. We welcome candidates who are interested and experienced in caring for Veterans. We offer rotations in the following specialties:
- Nursing
- Occupational and physical rehabilitation
- Counseling/Art therapy
- Physical Medicine
- Pharmacy
- Physician’s Assistant
- Psychology
- Social work
- Public Health
- Health Administration
To find out more about our associated health care programs, or to ask about a program not listed here, please contact our Education Department:
Butler VA Education Department (Room 2ED004)
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Phone: 878-271-6923