Training for associated health care professionals

You can complete your training rotations through our internship and residency programs at the Butler VA Health Care System. We welcome candidates who are interested and experienced in caring for Veterans. We offer rotations in the following specialties:

Nursing

Occupational and physical rehabilitation

Counseling/Art therapy

Physical Medicine

Pharmacy

Physician’s Assistant

Psychology

Social work

Public Health

Health Administration

To find out more about our associated health care programs, or to ask about a program not listed here, please contact our Education Department:

Butler VA Education Department (Room 2ED004)

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Phone: 878-271-6923