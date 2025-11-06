Doctor of Chiropractic Integrated Practice Residency Program

The resident stipend is $49,320 for the 2026-2027 Academic Year. Residents receive paid Federal holidays and accrue vacation and sick leave. Residents are eligible for life and health insurance. Residents are protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VA health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d).



The Butler VA program is funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations and is affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh. Additional details are provided in the announcement at the https://www.prosthetics.va.gov/chiro/Residency_Programs.asp.