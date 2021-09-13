Connected Care
The Butler VA is on the leading edge of digital health care with virtual technology options to improve access for Veterans and provide health care beyond traditional doctor’s office visits. We support and encourage Veterans’ participation in their own health care with innovative, personalized, proactive, patient-driven technologies and services.
Providers use remote monitoring technology i.e., Home Telehealth to monitor a Veteran’s condition from their home, manage disease, conduct video to home appointments, and more – with NO co-pay!
Veterans can request prescription refills – and order, ship and track meds to their home when they sign in to My HealtheVet or download the Rx Refill mobile app (Visit VA Mobile Apps to learn more.)
With My HealtheVet, Veterans can sign in and send online secure messages to their VA health care teams to set up telephone or video visits, renew prescriptions, and more – and there is NO co-pay!
Rather than travel to a VA facility, Veterans can receive care at home – either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their web-based device – and there is NO co-pay!
Why use Home Telehealth (HT) services:
- Provides Veterans the comfort and privacy of receiving care in their own home.
- The use of video capable equipment allows greater access to healthcare.
- Can help reduce hospitalizations and ER visits.
- HT can work through a variety of home messaging units, home computers, or cell phones depending on your preference.
- Keeping in contact with your health care team can help you have better control of your health!
Current Diagnoses Monitored in HT:
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)
- Diabetes Mellitus (DM)
- Hypertension
- Dementia
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Schizophrenia
- Bipolar Disorder
- Substance Abuse
- Weight Management (TeleMOVE!)
How Do I Get Enrolled in HT?
Please contact a member of your Primary Care or Behavioral Health team for a consult to be entered.