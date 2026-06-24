Track your VR&E benefits
Check the status of your Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) application and benefits.
Track your VR&E benefit status online now
What you can do when you sign in
Here’s what you can do when you sign in to track your VR&E benefit status online:
- Get updates on the status of your application
- Learn how to prepare for your initial evaluation with your counselor
- Explore career trackers, resources, and tools
Who can track their VR&E benefit status online
You can track your VR&E benefit status online if you’ve submitted an Application for Veteran Readiness and Employment for Claimants with Service-Connected Disabilities (VA Form 28-1900).
If you haven’t submitted your application yet, you can learn more about how to apply for VR&E.