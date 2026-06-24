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Track your VR&E benefits

Check the status of your Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) application and benefits.

Track your VR&E benefit status online now

What you can do when you sign in

Here’s what you can do when you sign in to track your VR&E benefit status online:

  • Get updates on the status of your application
  • Learn how to prepare for your initial evaluation with your counselor
  • Explore career trackers, resources, and tools

Who can track their VR&E benefit status online

You can track your VR&E benefit status online if you’ve submitted an Application for Veteran Readiness and Employment for Claimants with Service-Connected Disabilities (VA Form 28-1900).

If you haven’t submitted your application yet, you can learn more about how to apply for VR&E.

Learn how to apply for Veteran Readiness and Employment

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