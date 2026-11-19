Veteran Readiness and Employment (Chapter 31)
If you’re a Veteran or service member and you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) employment support and services can help. This program helps you explore employment options and address education or training needs.
Am I eligible for VR&E?
You may be eligible as a Veteran or service member if you meet certain requirements. There are 2 ways to check your eligibility:
- Sign in and we’ll tell you if you’re eligible
- Read the eligibility requirements on this page
Full eligibility requirements
Veteran eligibility
You’re eligible to apply for VR&E benefits and services if you meet both of these requirements:
Both of these must be true:
- You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and
- You have a service-connected disability rating of at least 10% from VA
When we receive your VR&E application, we’ll schedule your initial evaluation with a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC). The VRC will determine if you’re entitled to receive VR&E benefits and services.
If you were discharged from active duty before January 1, 2013, your basic period of eligibility ends 12 years from 1 of these dates, whichever comes later:
- The date you received notice of your date of separation from active duty, or
- The date you received your first VA service-connected disability rating
The basic period of eligibility may be extended if a VRC finds that you have a serious employment handicap (SEH). Having an SEH means your service-connected disability significantly limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).
If you were discharged from active duty on or after January 1, 2013, the 12-year basic period of eligibility doesn’t apply to you. There’s no time limit on your eligibility.
Service member eligibility
You may be eligible for VR&E benefits and services if you’re a service member and you meet at least 1 of these requirements.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You have a 20% or higher pre-discharge disability rating (memorandum rating) and will soon leave the military, or
- You’re waiting to be discharged because of a severe illness or injury that occurred while you were on active duty
Learn more about accessing VR&E services through the Integrated Disability Evaluation System
Note: Severely injured active-duty service members can automatically receive VR&E benefits before VA issues a disability rating. This is according to Sec. 1631(b) of the National Defense Authorization Act (PL 110-181).
Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD): If you have an illness or injury that you believe was caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service, you can file a claim for disability benefits through the BDD program 180 to 90 days before you leave active duty. This may help speed up the claim decision process so you can get your benefits sooner.
Learn more about BDD and what to do if you have less than 90 days left on active duty
What kind of VR&E services can I get?
Depending on your needs and goals, we may provide these services:
- A complete evaluation to determine your abilities, skills, and interests for employment
- Professional or vocational counseling and rehabilitation planning for employment services
- Employment services such as job training, resume development, and other work-readiness support
- Help finding and keeping a job, including the use of special employer incentives and job accommodations
- On-the-job training (OJT), apprenticeships, and non-paid work experiences
- Post-secondary education and training at a college, vocational, technical, or business school
Compare VA education benefits
- Supportive rehabilitation services including case management, counseling, and medical referrals
- Independent living services to help you live as independently as possible
How do I apply if I already have a VA disability rating?
You can apply in any of these 4 ways.
Option 1: Online
If you’re eligible, we’ll invite you to an orientation session at your nearest VA regional office.
Option 2: By mail
Fill out an Application for Veteran Readiness and Employment for Claimants with Service-Connected Disabilities (VA Form 28-1900).
Get VA Form 28-1900 to download
Send your completed application here:
Department of Veterans Affairs
VR&E Intake Center
PO Box 5210
Janesville, WI 53547-5210
Option 3: In person
Go to a VA regional office and have a VA employee help you.
Find a VA regional office near you
Option 4: With the help of a trained professional
You can work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative to get help applying for VR&E benefits.
What if I’m a service member who hasn’t yet received a service-connected disability rating?
You don’t need to wait for a rating. Instead, fill out VA Vocational Rehabilitation - Getting Ahead After You Get Out (VA Form 28-0588).
Get VA Form 28-0588 to download
You may be eligible for VR&E benefits and services if you’re in at least 1 of these situations.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You’re going through the Physical Evaluation Board process, or
- You’re expecting an other than dishonorable discharge and have a VA memorandum rating of 20% or more, or
- You’re entered in the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES)
Learn more about accessing VR&E services through IDES
Note: Severely injured active-duty service members can automatically receive VR&E benefits before VA issues a disability rating, because of Sec. 1631(b) of the National Defense Authorization Act (PL 110-181).
Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD): If you have an illness or injury that you believe was caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service, you can file a claim for disability benefits through the BDD program 180 to 90 days before you leave active duty. This may help speed up the claim decision process so you can get your benefits sooner.
Learn more about BDD and what to do if you have less than 90 days left on active duty
What happens after I apply?
Meet with a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC)
After you apply, we’ll schedule a meeting for you with a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC) to find out if you have an employment handicap and if you’re entitled to VR&E benefits and services. You have an employment handicap if your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).
You can also meet with VRCs called VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) counselors at schools participating in the VetSuccess on Campus program.
Learn more about VetSuccess on Campus
Code of conduct when working with a VRC
We believe that empowering Veterans, service members, and beneficiaries in meeting program goals is best achieved in an environment that’s collaborative, respectful, and safe. This means everyone is treated with care and respect.
Because the safety and well-being of Veterans, service members, beneficiaries, and VA staff is our top priority, we expect all to refrain from behaviors that are disruptive, disrespectful, or pose a threat to others.
These behaviors are prohibited:
- Making harassing, offensive, or intimidating statements, including threats of violence in phone calls, letters, secure messages, emails, or other forms of written, verbal, or electronic communication
- Making verbal threats to harm others
- Attempting to intimidate or harass others
- Sexually or physically harassing any individuals
We’ll address any inappropriate or unsafe behavior in accordance with applicable policies, procedures, and legal requirements.
If you’re entitled to VR&E benefits and services, work with your VRC on a rehabilitation plan
After we make an entitlement decision, you and your counselor will work together to develop a rehabilitation plan. This plan outlines the rehabilitation and other services that VR&E will provide.
You can also meet with VRCs called VSOC counselors at schools participating in the VetSuccess on Campus program.
Learn more about VetSuccess on Campus
Your VRC will help you put your plan into action. They’ll also provide ongoing counseling and help you get tutorial assistance, job training, work-readiness support, and medical referrals.
If you’re not entitled to VR&E benefits and services, learn about your other options
You can get career support and learn about job opportunities from these resources:
If you disagree with the decision on your application for VR&E benefits and services, you can also choose to request a decision review.
What’s included in a rehabilitation plan?
A rehabilitation plan is a written plan that outlines the resources we’ll use to help you find employment. Depending on your situation, your VRC will work with you to choose 1 of the 5 support-and-services tracks listed here to help you get education or training, find and keep a job, and live as independently as possible. Keep reading to learn about the different VR&E support-and-services tracks, or watch our video.
Reemployment with a former employer
If you’re a Veteran with a service-connected disability, the Reemployment track can help you return to your former job and support your employer in meeting your needs. Your Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC) can provide a full range of services—and can refer you directly to the Department of Labor to begin the process.
As a Veteran, you’re protected under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). This means you can’t be disadvantaged in your civilian career because of your service.
You may be eligible for help if you’re a Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You have an employment barrier or handicap, and
- You’re participating in VR&E, and
- You’d like to return to your former job
Note: Having an employment handicap means your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).
Job placement and counseling services for new employment
If you want to follow an employment path that uses your existing skill set, the Rapid Access to Employment track can help you with your job search. We offer these counseling and rehabilitation services that address your abilities, aptitudes, and interests:
- Tools to help with your job search
- Professional or vocational counseling
- Help with writing your resume and preparing for interviews
- Help determining if you’re eligible for Veterans’ Preference
- Apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and volunteer opportunities
You may be eligible for these services if you’re a Veteran or service member with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You have an employment handicap or barrier, and
- You’re participating in VR&E, and
- You already have experience, education, or training in your field of interest
Note: Having an employment handicap means your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).
Help with starting your own business
If you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability and employment barrier who has the strong desire, skills, and drive to run a successful business, you may be interested in the Self-employment track. We offer these services to help you start your own business:
- Coordination services and help with developing a proposed business plan
- Analysis of your business concept
- Training in small-business operations, marketing, and finances
- Guidance in getting the right resources to implement your business plan
After you develop your business plan, we’ll review it and evaluate whether self-employment and the proposed business are viable options.
You may be eligible for these services if you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You have an employment barrier or handicap, and
- You’re participating in VR&E, and
- Your service-connected disability makes it hard for you to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests)
Long-term training or services to help you find work in a different field that better suits your abilities and interests
If you have a service-connected disability that makes it hard for you to succeed in your employment path, you may be interested in the Employment Through Long-Term Services track. We can help you get the professional or vocational counseling and training you need to find work in a different field that better suits your current abilities and interests. We offer these benefits and services:
- A complete skills assessment
- Career guidance
- Job market evaluation
- Education and training for a professional or vocational field that’s a good fit for you
- Apprenticeship, on-the-job training, and volunteer opportunities
- Employment assistance
You may be eligible for professional or vocational counseling and training if you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You have an employment barrier or handicap, and
- You’re participating in VR&E, and
- Your service-connected disability makes it hard for you to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests)
Note: You may be eligible for both VR&E training and GI Bill benefits. You’ll need to decide which benefit you want to use.
Learn more about the GI Bill
Independent living services if you can’t return to work right away
If your service-connected disability limits your ability to perform activities of daily living (like bathing, dressing, accessing the community, and interacting with others) and you can’t return to work right away, you may qualify for independent living services through the Independent Living track. You may also receive these services as you work to find a job if that’s a goal you and your Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC) have created. In both cases, your VRC can help you restore your daily-living activities. We may offer these services, depending on your needs:
- Evaluation and counseling to identify your needs and goals.
- Referral to support resources.
- Guidance to help you learn if you're eligible for our adaptive-housing programs, like the VR&E home adaptation grant. This grant is part of your rehabilitation plan to improve accessibility features in your home—like widening doorways or adding ramps—so you can live more independently.
Learn more about adaptive housing grants
These services generally last up to 24 months. In some cases, you may be able to use services for longer than this.
You may be eligible for independent living services if you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability who is eligible for VR&E benefits, and you meet all of these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You have a combined service-connected disability of 20% or higher, and
- You have a serious employment handicap (SEH), and
- Your disabilities prevent you from looking for or returning to work, and
- You’re in need of services to live as independently as possible
Note: Having an employment handicap means your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).
Other questions you may have
If you’ve received 1 of these discharge statuses, you may not be eligible for VA benefits.
There are 2 ways you can try to qualify:
Apply for a discharge upgrade
Ask for a VA Character of Discharge review
Learn how to apply for a discharge upgrade and request a Character of Discharge review
If you’re participating in a VR&E program, you can choose to get paid the GI Bill subsistence rate instead of the Chapter 31 subsistence allowance rate if you meet both of these requirements.
Both of these must be true:
- You have at least 1 day of entitlement remaining under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, and
- You’re within your GI Bill eligibility period
Note: In most cases, the GI Bill rate is higher.
You’ll need to officially choose the GI Bill subsistence rate. Your VRC can help you with this.
Contact your VRC for more information
Check the current Chapter 31 subsistence allowance rates
If you use VR&E benefits, we won’t deduct entitlement from your other VA education benefits, like the Post-9/11 GI Bill or the Montgomery GI Bill.
If you’ve used benefits under any other VA education program and then you use VR&E benefits, we’ll have to deduct from your remaining VR&E entitlement the amount of time used under the other VA education program.
But if you already used other VA education benefits and we determine that you’re eligible for VR&E, we may retroactively approve your previous months of entitlement and return them to the other VA education program. This is called “retroactive induction.” Ask your VRC if you meet the eligibility criteria for a retroactive induction.
We offer opportunities to get training and practical hands-on work experience at the same time through programs like these:
- The VR&E Special Employer Incentives (SEI) program for eligible Veterans who face challenges getting a job
Download the SEI program fact sheet (PDF)
- The VR&E Non-Paid Work Experience (NPWE) program for eligible Veterans who have an established career goal and learn easily in a hands-on environment—or are having trouble getting a job due to lack of work experience
Go to this YouTube video to learn more about the NPWE program
Other resources that may help:
- VRCs to help you transition from military to college life
Learn about VetSuccess on Campus
- Links to more resources outside VA that can help you in your job search
Go to our list of external resources
- If you’re participating in a VR&E employment program and lost your housing because of a natural or other disaster, you may qualify for 2 more months of the Employment Adjustment Allowance
Contact your VRC for more information