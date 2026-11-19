You’re eligible to apply for VR&E benefits and services if you meet both of these requirements:

Both of these must be true:

You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and

You have a service-connected disability rating of at least 10% from VA

When we receive your VR&E application, we’ll schedule your initial evaluation with a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC). The VRC will determine if you’re entitled to receive VR&E benefits and services.

If you were discharged from active duty before January 1, 2013, your basic period of eligibility ends 12 years from 1 of these dates, whichever comes later:

The date you received notice of your date of separation from active duty, or

The date you received your first VA service-connected disability rating

The basic period of eligibility may be extended if a VRC finds that you have a serious employment handicap (SEH). Having an SEH means your service-connected disability significantly limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).

If you were discharged from active duty on or after January 1, 2013, the 12-year basic period of eligibility doesn’t apply to you. There’s no time limit on your eligibility.