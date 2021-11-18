Mission and vision
Our Mission:
To honor our Veterans by delivering outstanding health care, exceptional service and innovations.
Vision:
To be the health care destination of choice by honoring Veterans' values with trust and respect.
HRO Pillars:
- Leadership Commitment
- Culture of Safety
- Continuous Process Improvement
Goals: 2019 - 2024
- To become a High Reliability Organization (HRO).
- To become a Center of Excellence for Education and Research.
- To increase enrollment and retainment of Uniques.
- Strengthen Emergency Management readiness, resources and capabilities.
- Align and optimize resources to support ongoing mission and strategic initiatives.