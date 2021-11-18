Mission and vision

 Skip to Content

Our Mission:  

 To honor our Veterans by delivering outstanding health care, exceptional service and innovations. 

Vision: 

To be the health care destination of choice by honoring Veterans' values with trust and respect.

HRO Pillars: 

  • Leadership Commitment
  • Culture of Safety
  • Continuous Process Improvement

Goals: 2019 - 2024

  • To become a High Reliability Organization (HRO). 
  • To become a Center of Excellence for Education and Research. 
  • To increase enrollment and retainment of Uniques. 
  • Strengthen Emergency Management readiness, resources and capabilities. 
  • Align and optimize resources to support ongoing mission and strategic initiatives. 

 

 

