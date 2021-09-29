Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the San Juan VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 787-641-7582, ext. 12167.

Nondenominational Chapel

San Juan VA Medical Center

Second floor

Room A-269

Map of Caribbean campus

Phone: 787-641-7582, ext. 12167

Hours: 24/7

Services

Coming soon!