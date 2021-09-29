Chaplain services
VA Caribbean's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the San Juan VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 787-641-7582, ext. 12167.
Nondenominational Chapel
San Juan VA Medical Center
Second floor
Room A-269
Map of Caribbean campus
Phone: 787-641-7582, ext. 12167
Hours: 24/7
Services
Coming soon!