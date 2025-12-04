Veteran Service Fair - Utuado VA Clinic
When:
Where:
Calle Isaac Gonzalez Esquina Ledesma, Hospital de la Montana
Utuado, PR
Cost:
Free
Service Fair
FOR VETERANS, DEPENDENTS, SURVIVORS, AND SERVICE MEMBERS
You deserve exceptional care, recognition, and personalized support for your service to our great nation. Join us for our Service Fair, where you will have direct access to the benefits and resources you've earned. At the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), we strive to bring our services to your community so you can easily access:
- Health care services
- Claims filing
- Information about burial and memorial benefits
- Confidential counseling connections
Your benefits, your future. Don't miss this opportunity!
For more information: vachspao@va.gov or call