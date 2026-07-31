Care we provide at VA Caribbean health care

Our Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include:

Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments.

Creative arts therapies

Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PREP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Caribbean maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name.