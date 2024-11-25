Skip to Content

Ceiba VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including nutrition counseling, laboratory services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Ceiba VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

PR-3, Kilometers 54.9, Lot 3
Pueblo Ward, PR 00735

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Ceiba VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

Shuttle service at 

Mayaguez Outpatient Clinic to San Juan Facility

Ponce Outpatient Clinic to San Juan Facility

San Francisco Urban Train Station to San Juan Facility

Centro Medico Urban Train Station to San Juan Facility

Airport Shuttle Service

Local transportation services
VA Contracted Hotel for Veterans receiving treatment at VA expense
Community Care Services (upon request)

Other services

Special Mode Transportation (Ambulance/Wheelchair Van/Air Ambulance) for eligible Veterans.

Uber Transportation for pre-approved Veterans meeting Common Carrier benefits requirements.

Special transportations for VA approved activities

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Hours of Operation
Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30p.m.  7:30 a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Closed on Federal holidays

The Ceiba Clinic is a Satellite of the San Juan VA Medical Center, and was established in September 2012 to improve access to Primary Care services for veterans in the eastern of Puerto Rico. We currently provide a variety of services:

  • Primary Care
  • Preventive Health Care
  • Care of Chronic Conditions
  • EKG
  • Phlebotomy/Laboratory Testing
  • Telehealth
  • Nutrition
  • Eligibility /Enrollment
  • Means Test Clinic
  • Fee Basis
  • Release of Information
  • Veterans Identification (VIC)
  • Prescriptions: Prescriptions processed in our main facility, through the mail or My HealtheVet.
  • Psychology
  • Home Based Primary Care
  • Community Suicidal Prevention Program
  • Social Work
  • Telemedicine/Teleretinal Imaging

Other services at VA Caribbean health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Geriatrics

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:

  • Medicine and nursing
  • Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
  • Physical and occupational therapy

Learn more about VA long-term care

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

 

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:

  • Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
  • Check your lab and test results
  • Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
  • Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
  • View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
  • Enter or update your personal information

Learn more and register for My HealtheVet

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

 

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Palliative and hospice care

Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.

Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:

 

  • Pain and symptom management
  • Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
  • Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
  • Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
  • Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

 

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

 

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Womens health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Psychology

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.

Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:

 

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
  • Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

 

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Get updates from VA Caribbean health care

