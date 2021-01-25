Covid-19 Vaccines for Veterans | St. Croix

PRESS RELEASE

San Juan , PR — VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) offering COVID-19 Vaccine at San Juan VA Medical Center and select VA Clinics.

The VA Caribbean Healthcare System is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Veterans receiving care at VA who are 55 years or older. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

The VA Caribbean Health Care System will be offering vaccinations at St Croix, prioritizing those veterans who scheduled a vaccine appointment, and will receive walk-in patients for vaccination while inventory lasts. Vaccinations will be on Wednesday, January 27 and Thursday, January 28:



Old Nissan Building, Christiansted, JAN 27 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Old Nissan Building, Christiansted JAN 28 9:00 am – 12:00 pm



Veterans must be available to receive their second dose in 28 days and are encouraged to arrive within 30 minutes of their appointment.

Patients interested in receiving the vaccine, at a later date, should contact their health care provider or call to make an appointment at 787-641-4591 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

As additional vaccine supply is received, we will notify additional Veterans’ groups.

Even after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, employees and Veterans should continue masking, physical distancing and washing hands often.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, and sign up to receive regular vaccine updates on the on the VA’s Stay Informed page.