PRESS RELEASE

February 18, 2026

San Juan, PR - NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY (NOA): Draft Environmental Assessment U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Proposed Construction and Operation of the San Juan Fisher House

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) announces the availability of the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed San Juan Fisher House located on approximately 1.5-acre property at the northwest corner of José De Diego Avenue and Violeta Street in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Draft EA has been prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA; 42 United States Code 4321 et seq.), the Environmental Public Policy Act, Law No. 416 of September 22, 2004, and the Environmental Document Evaluation and Processing Regulation of the Environmental Quality Board dated November 23, 2016.

The proposed action involves construction and operation of a Fisher House facility to provide temporary lodging for families and caregivers of veterans receiving care at VACHS.

The Draft EA is available for public review for a 30-day comment period from Friday, February 20, 2026, through Sunday, March 22, 2026. The document may be reviewed online at https://www.va.gov/caribbean-health-care/news-releases/draft-environmental-assessment-ea-for-the-proposed-san-juan-fisher-house/ or in person at San Juan Community Library, Ave. Apolo Esq. Topacio, San Juan, PR 00926. Documents are available in English and Spanish.

Written comments should be submitted by Sunday, March 22, 2026 to vachspao@va.gov, and on the subject line of the email write: “Fisher House EA Comments”; or mailed to: VA Caribbean Healthcare System, Mail Code: 00-OCLA Attn: Fisher House EA Comments, 10 Casia St., San Juan, PR 00921-3201.