News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Caribbean-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Caribbean health care, contact: Public Affairs Office 787-641-7582 ext.135993 Cellphone 939-331-1597 Coralys M. Ruiz Jiménez Public Affairs Officer, Office of Communication and Legislative Affairs Email: coralys.ruiz-jimenez@va.gov
April 27, 2023
The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) in collaboration with the U.S. Virgin Islands Office of Veterans Affairs are holding health and benefits fairs for Veterans in St. Croix and St. Thomas May 25 and May 27 respectively.
March 15, 2023
MARCH 14, 2023, PONCE, PR- The VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Eurípides Rubio VA Clinic in Ponce today.
September 20, 2022
VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) operational updates during the recovery from Hurricane Fiona:
September 20, 2022
VA Caribbean Healthcare System announces changes due to Hurricane Fiona Including the Activation of the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program: Due to the impact of Hurricane Fiona, the VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) announces the following changes:
September 17, 2022
SEPTEMBER 17, 2022, SAN JUAN, P.R. —The health and safety of our patients, visitors, employees, and communities remain a top priority at VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS).
April 25, 2022
Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, the VACHS is updating their visiting policy effective immediately. Hours have changed from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, for 20 minutes, and only one visitor per day will be allowed.
January 19, 2022
As a result of increases in COVID-19 positive cases in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the VA Caribbean Healthcare System has suspended all visits to our institution, and until further notice.
January 25, 2021
VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) offering COVID-19 Vaccine at San Juan VA Medical Center and select VA Clinics.