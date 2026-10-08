VA awards $651,572 in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in Virgin Islands

PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2026

San Juan, PR - SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $651,572 in grants to 1 community organization to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Virgin Islands.

This funding is part of a record-high $1.17 billion in grants awarded to 680 organizations across the country to fight Veteran homelessness. The grants follow VA’s success in housing 51,936 homeless Veterans in Fiscal Year 2025, the highest number in seven years.

Resource and supportive services grants will be distributed through the agency’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program to:

Prevent the imminent loss of a home.

Identify new, more suitable housing situations for Veterans and families.

Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.

Funds for transitional housing and intensive supportive services will be distributed through the agency’s Grant and Per Diem (GPD) program to:

Fund transitional housing with supportive services or service centers.

Support transition-in-place housing, where Veterans remain in their current housing unit while receiving services to help them move toward permanent, stable housing.

Provide special housing designed to better serve women Veterans and those who are chronically mentally ill, frail, or elderly.

View the full list of SSVF and GPD awardees here.

“The San Juan VA medical center and its clinics across the Virgin Islands remain committed to ensuring Veterans have access to safe, stable housing and the supportive services they need to thrive,” said Dr. Antonio Sánchez, Executive Director of the VA Caribbean Healthcare System. “These grants strengthen our partnerships with community organizations and help us reach Veterans where they are, providing resources that make a meaningful difference in their lives.”