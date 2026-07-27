PRESS RELEASE

July 27, 2026

San Juan, PR - SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

VA Caribbean Healthcare System upgrades health care infrastructure and VA Caribbean Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the VACHS San Juan Medical Center in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Expand Radiology Services at Building 19

Renovate Uptake Room A-53 at Nuclear Medicine

Resurface Parking Garage C

Upgrade Video Assessment Surveillance System

“This funding allows San Juan VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Caribbean,” said Dr. Antonio Sánchez, VACHS Executive Director

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.