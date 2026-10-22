VA Caribbean Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 22, 2026

San Juan, PR - SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – VA Caribbean Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the San Juan VA Medical Center in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Paint Community Living Center at VACHS

PROVIDE HIGH LEVEL DISINFECTION ROOM FOR SPS

Replace Angio/Intern Lab Room A-104

Upgrade Reheat System

Upgrade Video Assessment Surveillance System (VASS) at San Juan Campus

“This funding allows San Juan VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Caribbean,” said Dr. Antonio Sánchez, Executive Director of the VA Caribbean Healthcare System.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026.